49ers: Foster to miss offseason program for legal issues

FILE -In this April 12, 2018 photo, San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster appears for his arraignment at the Santa Clara County Hall of Justice in San Jose, Calif. Foster won't participate in the offseason program while he tends to legal matters related to his domestic violence charges. The 49ers said in a statement Sunday, April 15, 2018 that his future with the team will be "determined by the information revealed during the legal process." San Jose Mercury News via AP, Pool Dai Sugano