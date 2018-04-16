Column: Bourdais proves he is still among the best in world

FILE - In this May 19, 2017, file photo, Sebastien Bourdais, of France, unpacks his helmet as he prepares to drive during a practice session for the Indianapolis 500 IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis. No matter the part, what Bourdais can do in a race car, and what kind of competitor he is at his core, have made it clear that he is still among the very elite at his craft. Michael Conroy, File AP Photo