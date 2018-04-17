DE Ezekiel Ansah signs franchise tag with Detroit Lions

FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2016, file photo, Detroit Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah stands in the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Detroit. Ansah has signed his franchise tag, signaling his return to the Detroit Lions, the team announced Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Detroit designated the defensive end from Ghana as its franchise player nearly two months ago. Paul Sancya, File AP Photo