Rock Hill's Sylvia Circle Camp honors one of its own

The Sylvia Circle Demons' eighth annual Football and Cheerleading Skills Camp wrapped up Saturday in Rock Hill with a huge 7-on-7 tournament and the retirement of Stephon Gilmore's youth football jersey. Gilmore is now manning the New England Patriots' secondary, but he got his start with the Sylvia Circle Demons and Finley Road Falcons of Rock Hill's Gray-Y football league.

Gilmore's parents, Steve and Linda, accepted the jersey on behalf of their son, saying he couldn't attend Saturday.

"He was probably playing football when he was 2 years old," his mother said during the ceremony.

Gilmore is the eldest of six children.

"He worked hard, and he always wanted to be successful and to make it to the NFL," Gilmore's father said after the ceremony.

The youth football skills camp is presented by the Jadeveon Clowney H.I.T. Foundation and the YMCA.





"It's great to come out and hang out with the kids," said Jadeveon Clowney, native of Rock Hill and Houston Texan, on Saturday. "It's good to come out and give back. I look forward to this every year."