Dutch Fork gains air superiority in 7-on-7 tournament at Northwestern

Dutch Fork defeated Westside to win the Air Raid 7-on-7 football tournament at Northwestern High Tuesday.

The tournament hosted teams from both Carolinas, including Butler (N.C.), Myers Park (N.C.), Olympic (N.C.), Blythewood, Spartanburg, Dutch Fork, Mauldin, Westside and all three Rock Hill high schools.

Mallard Creek (N.C.) was in the tournament during the morning session, but did not compete in the afternoon session.





Dutch Fork didn't sneak up on anyone. The Sliver Foxes finished No. 2 in the final SC high school football rankings by MaxPreps in 2017 with a record of 13-1 on the way to winning a second straight state championship. Tom Knotts’ squad showed why it will be another tough out for anyone in 2018 after the Air Raid win.





SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Besides host Northwestern, Rock Hill and South Pointe also competed in the tournament with the Bearcats coming in as the No. 5 seed. They defeated No. 12 seed Charlotte Catholic 28-12 in the first round of the afternoon session before falling to No. 4 seed South Pointe in the second.





The Stallions defeated No. 13 Providence High out of Charlotte 25-7 in the first round before beating the Rock Hill Bearcats and eventually falling to Westside in the semifinals.





The Trojans defeated the No. 14 seed, Blythewood, to advance to the second round against Mauldin. James Martin’s squad and the visitors from just outside of Greenville went to overtime, where the Mavs secured the win.





Northwestern head coach James Martin, who organized the event, said he was pleased with his team's effort.





“We started pool play off well,” Martin said.

"You have to play seven games, we went 5-2 in pool play. You know, it’s hot and then you have to turn around and get to the single elimination and we lost in the quarterfinals, but I loved the effort. We’ve done a lot of 7-on-7’s and just to have the competition that’s here is fantastic for Rock Hill, for the community.”