Northwestern’s Fentrell Cypress comes ‘full circle,’ makes college football decision

It’s commonly said that home is where the heart is.
Northwestern defensive back Fentrell Cypress said in a tweet on Tuesday night, announcing his commitment to play college football at the University of Virginia, that he was coming ‘full circle.’
“I said that because I was born in Virginia and I’m coming back there,” Cypress said.
An important quality that high school football players look for when they're considering where to play college ball is whether the school feels comfortable academically, athletically and socially. Cypress had offers from Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Duke and Appalachian State.
“When I got to the school, I loved the coaches and how they were toward me. And the day after, you have to tour the school and I liked it even more,” Cypress said. “It had good academics. I liked the environment, not too far away from home, and their coaches are pushing their players to get to the (National Football League) and pushing them to be a better person.”
Bronco Mendenhall and the Cavaliers run a 4-3 defense. Cypress, who intercepted three passes for the Trojans last season, talked about their plan for him in Charlottesville.
“I’m going to stay at defensive back. They have their DBs learning the corner position and the safety position,” Cypress said. Cypress sees similarities between Northwestern coach James Martin and Mendenhall.
“Both coaches, they push you hard, they want you to be a better person,” Cypress said.
Heading into his senior year at Northwestern, Cypress wants to focus on being a leader.. He plans to major in engineering or psychology.
