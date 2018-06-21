Charlotte Hornets get Miles Bridges, not Michael Porter Jr., in NBA draft. Social media reacts

Miles Bridges, a forward from Michigan State, is going to be a Charlotte Hornet.
Bridges did not work out for the Hornets.
"I love the city of Charlotte," Bridges told ESPN after he was drafted 12th overall by the Clippers and was traded to Charlotte. "I know a lot of guys there. I think it'll be great for me."
Bridges is a tough forward who is good friends with NBA world champ Draymond Green, another former Michigan State star. And after he signed with LeBron James' agent, Bridges and James have become fast friends.
For Charlotte, Bridges was a safe choice. He would've been a lottery pick if he had come out after his freshman season in 2017, but he returned to school. In 62 games, Bridges averaged 17 points, eight rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 blocks for Michigan State.
But did the Hornets give up a chance to chase a potentially great player in Michael Porter Jr.?
Porter who was once seen as a No. 1 overall talent, but who slipped due to injury issues. Porter, who had lower back surgery late last year, went at No. 14 to the Denver Nuggets.
How good is Porter? The 76ers, for example, were reportedly thinking about trading last year's No. 1 overall pick, Markelle Fultz, as well as the No. 10 and the No. 26 picks to move into the top 5 -- with the intention of picking Porter.
But Philly moved away because of Porter's back.
Apparently, so did Charlotte. With the No. 11 pick, the Hornets picked Kentucky's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, a 6-foot-6 point guard, and traded him to the Clippers for the No. 12 pick (Bridges) and two future second round picks.
The Hornets felt like they got their man with Bridges.
Social media wasn't sure how to act.
