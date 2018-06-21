FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2018, file photo, Alabama guard Collin Sexton (2) drives to the basket over Florida forward Dontay Bassett (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Gainesville, Fla. Sexton is a possible pick in Thursday's NBA Draft.
Cavaliers select Alabama's Sexton with No. 8 pick

By TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer

June 21, 2018 08:34 PM

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio

The Cleveland Cavaliers selected Alabama guard Collin Sexton with the No. 8 pick in the NBA draft, taking a playmaker they hope convinces LeBron James to re-sign with them.

Sexton averaged 19.2 points and 3.6 assists as a freshman for the Crimson Tide. The 19-year-old also carried them to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2012. The confident 6-foot-3, 190-pounder is a proven scorer and he addresses a major need for the Cavs, who traded All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving to Boston last year.

The Cavs, who were swept in the Finals by Golden State, spent this season in a desperate search to replace Irving.

Cleveland entered the draft in the dark on James' plans. The three-time champion must notify the team by June 29 on whether he intends to opt out of his $35.6 million contract for next season — a move he is expected to make.

