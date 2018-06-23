Russian forward Ilya Kovalchuk returns to NHL with LA Kings

FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017 file photo, Russia national ice hockey team captain Ilya Kovalchuk listens to a journalists question during a news conference followed an Russian Olympic committee meeting in Moscow, Russia. Kovalchuk has agreed to a three-year, $18.75 million deal to return to the NHL with the Los Angeles Kings. The club announced the deal Saturday, June 23, 2018 with Kovalchuk, who is back in North America after a five-year absence. Ivan Sekretarev, file AP Photo