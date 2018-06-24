Paul Casey of England hits his tee shot on the fifth hole during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament, Sunday, June 24, 2018, in Cromwell, Conn.
Bubba Watson shoots 63 to rally for 3rd Travelers title

By PAT EATON-ROBB AP Sports Writer

June 24, 2018 06:13 PM

CROMWELL, Conn.

Bubba Watson overcame a six-stroke deficit to win his third Travelers Championship title, shooting a 7-under 63 on Sunday for a three-stroke victory at TPC River Highlands.

Watson became the first three-time winner on the PGA Tour this season, and pulled within one of Billy Casper's tournament record of four victories.

Watson finished at 17-under 263. Third-round leader Paul Casey, Stewart Cink, Beau Hossler and J.B. Holmes tied for second. Casey shot 72, Cink 62, Hossler 66 and Holmes 67.

Watson came from six back to win the 2010 event for his first tour title, and beat Casey in a playoff in 2015.

