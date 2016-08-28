BC-FBN--NFL Season Preview Advisory

EDS:
Here is the AP schedule for movement of NFL preview stories and capsules.
AP SPORTS
Sunday, Aug. 28
AFC Overview, by Dennis Waszak Jr.
NFC Overview, by Rob Maaddi.
Monday, Aug. 29
AFC Division Previews: AFC West by Arnie Stapleton; AFC North by Joe Kay; AFC South by Teresa M. Walker); AFC East by Dennis Waszak Jr.
Tuesday, Aug. 30
NFC Division Previews: NFC West by Tim Booth; NFC North by Dave Campbell; NFC South by Brett Martel; NFC East by Rob Maaddi.
Saturday, Sept. 3
All 32 NFL team capsules.
Monday, Sept. 5
All 32 NFL team previews.
