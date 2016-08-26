3 Olympic silver medalists named in Germany squad

Germany coach Joachim Loew has called up three members of the Olympic silver-medal team for the friendly against Finland and the World Cup qualifier against Norway.
The three include Hoffenheim defender Niklas Suele, who is making his national team debut. The others are midfielders Julian Brandt of Bayer Leverkusen and Max Meyer of Schalke.
The match on Wednesday against Finland in Moenchengladbach is also the farewell game for former captain Bastian Schweinsteiger, who retired from international duty after the European Championship in France last month. The second member of that squad to retire, Lukas Podolski, is injured and will have his farewell match later.
Germany visits Norway on Sept. 4 to open its World Cup qualifying campaign, as it looks to defend the title in Russia in 2018.
