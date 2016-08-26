Sioux Falls Skyforce planning tryouts in Miami, Sioux Falls

Sports

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.

Defending NBA Development League champion Sioux Falls is planning open tryouts in both Sioux Falls and Miami for athletes hoping to earn an invitation to training camp.

The Skyforce organization is affiliated with the NBA's Miami Heat.

The Miami tryout is Sunday, Oct. 9, at Ransom Everglades High School. Athletes are required to preregister by Oct. 7 and pay a nonrefundable $150 fee.

The Sioux Falls tryout will be scheduled later.

The Skyforce open the season on Nov. 12 at home against the Salt Lake City Stars.

