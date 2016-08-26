NHL referee Garrett Rank wins Canadian Men's Mid-Amateur

NHL referee Garrett Rank won his third straight Canadian Men's Mid-Amateur title Friday, closing with an 5-under 67 in windy conditions for a six-stroke victory.
The 28-year-old Rank, from Elmira, Ontario, finished at 19-under 269 at Golf Chateau-Bromont. He earned a spot next year in the Canadian Open.
"It's always special winning a national championship and to win it three times in a row is a huge honour," Rank said. "My goal for this week was to come here and win and get back into the Canadian Open and I accomplished that. No matter the score, no matter what happened this week, I'm really pleased with how it went. I'm happy to be a national champion again and get the privilege of playing in the Open."
Ryan Sevigny matched the course record with 64 to tie for second with Jordan Irwin (73).
