Wisconsin QB Bart Houston following in namesake's footsteps

Wisconsin's Bart Houston will be following in his namesake's footsteps at Lambeau Field.
The new starting quarterback will make his first career start at the home of the Green Bay Packers, in a marquee season opener Sept. 3 against No. 5 LSU.
Houston is named after Packers great and Hall of Fame quarterback Bart Starr.
"With my Packer background, it's pretty cool, named after Bart Starr," the laid-back Houston said after practice Friday . "I never thought it'd happen like that. It's cool."
Houston has had to wait for his shot for quite some time. Joel Stave, who is out of eligibility, was the primary starter the last few years at Wisconsin.
Houston's most extensive action came last season on Oct. 24 in a 24-13 win at Illinois, when he went 22 of 32 for 232 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in relief of an injured Stave.
"Illinois, I just kind of closed my eyes and winged it," Houston deadpanned. "I'm kidding."
Houston said he was a little surprised about the timing of coach Paul Chryst's decision on Thursday, when Houston got the job over redshirt freshman Alex Hornibrook. Houston was expecting a decision on Monday.
Chryst praised both Houston and Hornibrook, and each quarterback's development during fall camp. Houston rebounded after a slow first week.
---
Online:
AP College Football site: http://collegefootball.ap.org/
Comments