PHOTOS: Rock Hill Bearcats hosts York Cougars Friday

Rock Hill's Logan Hicks (90) tries to bring down York's Tyquan McCray.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Rock Hill quarterback Dre Robinson throws the ball against York defensive end Shamari Williams (91) and Rock Hill's William Ramirez.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
York's Joe'terrious Wade is brought down by Rock Hill's Jacob Chewey, left, and Jamaal Smith Jr. (31).
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
York's Shannon Cobb carries the ball against Rock Hill's Devardo Williams (29) and Jordan Morris (36).
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
York's Shannon Cobb carries the ball around York's J.T. Sanders (4) and Rock Hill's Jamaal Smith Jr.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
York's Shannon Cobb is tackled by Rock Hill's Nick Truesdale.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
York's Tyquan McCray is brought down by Rock Hill's Logan Hicks (90) and Jacob Chewey.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Rock Hill High School hosts York Comprehensive High School Friday at District Three Stadium.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Rock Hill High School cheerleaders yell for their team before the game against York Comprehensive High School on Friday.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Rock Hill High School hosts York Comprehensive High School Friday at District Three Stadium.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Rock Hill High School hosts York Comprehensive High School Friday at District Three Stadium.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Rock Hill High School hosts York Comprehensive High School Friday at District Three Stadium.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Rock Hill High School hosts York Comprehensive High School Friday at District Three Stadium.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Rock Hill High School hosts York Comprehensive High School Friday at District Three Stadium.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Rock Hill High School hosts York Comprehensive High School Friday at District Three Stadium.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Rock Hill High School hosts York Comprehensive High School Friday at District Three Stadium.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Rock Hill High School hosts York Comprehensive High School Friday at District Three Stadium.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Rock Hill High School hosts York Comprehensive High School Friday at District Three Stadium.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Rock Hill High School hosts York Comprehensive High School Friday at District Three Stadium.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Rock Hill High School hosts York Comprehensive High School Friday at District Three Stadium.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Rock Hill High School hosts York Comprehensive High School Friday at District Three Stadium.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Rock Hill High School hosts York Comprehensive High School Friday at District Three Stadium.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Rock Hill High School hosts York Comprehensive High School Friday at District Three Stadium.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Rock Hill High School hosts York Comprehensive High School Friday at District Three Stadium.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com