PHOTOS: Lewisville Lions lead over Blacksburg Wildcats

Lewisville quarterback Quentin Sanders drops back to pass as the Lewisville Lions host the Blacksburg Wildcats Friday.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
The Lewisville Lions hosts the Blacksburg Wildcats Friday.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Lewisville's Alex Reed carries the ball Friday.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Lewisville's Alex Reed carries the ball Friday.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
The Lewisville Lions host the Blacksburg Wildcats Friday.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
The Lewisville Lions host the Blacksburg Wildcats Friday.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
The Lewisville Lions host the Blacksburg Wildcats Friday.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Lewisville quarterback Quentin Sanders carries for his second touchdown.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
The Lewisville Lions host the Blacksburg Wildcats Friday.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
The Lewisville Lions host the Blacksburg Wildcats Friday.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
The Lewisville Lions host the Blacksburg Wildcats Friday.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
The Lewisville Lions host the Blacksburg Wildcats Friday.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Lewisville quarterback Quentin Standers celebrates his touchdown Friday.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
The Lewisville Lions host the Blacksburg Wildcats Friday.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Lewisville's Josh Belk (50) smothers Blacksburg's Jordan Rodgers (8) Friday.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Lewisville's Josh Belk (50) smothers Blacksburg's Jordan Rodgers (8) Friday.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Lewisville quarterback Quentin Sanders carries the ball.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Lewisville's Mike Hill (3) carries the ball in the Lions’ 24-22 win over visiting Blacksburg Friday night in Richburg.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
The Lewisville Lions host the Blacksburg Wildcats Friday.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
The Lewisville Lions host the Blacksburg Wildcats Friday.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
The Lewisville Lions host the Blacksburg Wildcats Friday.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
The Lewisville Lions host the Blacksburg Wildcats Friday.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
The Lewisville Lions host the Blacksburg Wildcats Friday.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
The Lewisville Lions host the Blacksburg Wildcats Friday.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
The Lewisville Lions host the Blacksburg Wildcats Friday.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald