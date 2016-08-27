Mullins has hat trick, United routs 10-man Fire 6-2

Patrick Mullins scored three goals, Patrick Nyarko had a goal and two assists and D.C. United beat the 10-man Chicago Fire 6-2 on Saturday.
Mullins finished Nyarko's cross in the 40th minute to give United (7-8-11) the lead for good at 2-1. Mullins made it 3-1 in the first minute of first-half stoppage time and struck again in the 74th for a 5-2 lead. It was the first hat trick for D.C. United since Luis Silva did it in June 2014.
Luciano Acosta gave United the initial lead in the 25th minute with a close-range smash of Marcelo Sarvas' cross. Michael de Leeuw evened the score for the Fire (5-12-8) on a putback six minutes later.
Khaly Thiam was sent off in the 34th minute when he threw the ball at Nyarko's face while Nyarko was still on the ground as a result of Thiam's tackle.
Razvan Cocis capped Chicago's scoring in the second minute of first-half stoppage time, making it 3-2 before the break. Nick DeLeon netted D.C.'s final goal in the 89th minute.
