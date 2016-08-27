Sports

August 27, 2016 9:51 PM

Alberg's goal and assist help Union beat Sporting 2-0

Roland Alberg had a goal and an assist to help the Philadelphia Union beat nine-man Sporting Kansas City 2-0 on Saturday night.

CHESTER, Pa.

Alberg opened the scoring in the 67th minute when he collected Fabinho's pass and sent a right-footer from behind the 18-yard box into the upper right corner for his ninth goal of the season.

Alberg assisted Tranquillo Barnetta in the 92nd minute on a give-and-go that Barnetta finished.

Sporting's Jimmy Medranda was sent off in the 59th minute for his second yellow card and Roger Espinoza received a straight red for violent conduct in the 87th minute.

Philadelphia (11-9-7) won its third in four games and moved within a point of second-place New York City FC in the East.

Sporting KC dropped to 11-12-5 and remained in fifth place in the West.

