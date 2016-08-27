Impact wins 1-0, ends Toronto's unbeaten streak at 7 games

Ignacio Piatti scored in the 73rd minute and the Montreal Impact beat Toronto FC 1-0 on Saturday night to end the Reds' unbeaten streak at seven games.
Piatti picked up Dominic Oduro's feed and beat goalkeeper Alex Bono for his 14th goal of the season.
Toronto had a chance to tie it in the 87th minute, but Tosaint Ricketts put his header off the side of the goal.
Montreal (9-7-10) won for the first time in MLS play at BMO Field, snapping an 0-3-3 stretch.
Toronto (12-8-7) had won five straight at home.
