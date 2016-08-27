Sports

August 27, 2016 10:06 PM

Finlay and Meram score, Crew beat Quakes 2-0

Ethan Finlay and Justin Meram scored and the Columbus Crew beat the San Jose Earthquakes 2-0 on Saturday night.

COLUMBUS, Ohio

Finlay put Meram's wide cross into the right corner to open the scoring for the Crew (5-9-11) in the 32nd minute.

Meram added a goal in the 84th minute on a penalty kick he drew against San Jose defender Marvell Wynne. Meram then beat Andrew Tarbell, the backup goalkeeper who entered as a substitute late in the first half when starter David Bingham left with a back injury.

Columbus' Wil Trapp also left the game with a first-half injury after he made head-to-head contact with Shaun Francis as both went for a header in the ninth minute.

San Jose dropped to 7-8-11.

