Panthers cut WR Stephen Hill, 10 others

The Stephen Hill experiment is over in Carolina as the Panthers cut the wide receiver and 10 other players on Sunday.
Panthers coach Ron Rivera had always been a big proponent of Hill's deep threat ability. However, a torn ACL sidelined Hill last season and he struggled to make standout plays in training camp and the preseason.
Hill was a 2012 second-round draft pick by the New York Jets.
Carolina also released wide receivers Avius Capers and Miles Shuler, offensive tackles Willie Smith and David Foucault, tight end Braxton Deaver, centers Matt Masifilio and Reese Dismukes, defensive end Tom Lilly, defensive tackle Ray Drew and linebacker Jared Butler.
