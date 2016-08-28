Tomas, Castillo, Bradley leads Diamondbacks past Reds, 11-2

Yasmany Tomas homered, Welington Castillo drove in four runs and Archie Bradley earned his first win in more than a month to lead the Arizona Diamondbacks to an 11-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.
Castillo had two hits, a run-scoring single in the fifth and an RBI double in the eighth, and knocked in runs with a fielder's choice grounder and a sacrifice fly.
Bradley (5-8) allowed two runs and five hits with three strikeouts over six innings in his first win since July 27.
Tomas delivered a pinch-hit three-run shot in the sixth inning off Reds reliever Ross Ohlendorf, his team-leading 27th of the season. It was the first pinch-hit home run of Tomas's career, and 10 of his last 19 hits have been home runs.
The Diamondbacks scored four runs in the first off Reds starter Homer Bailey (2-3), all on singles, force outs and an error.
Jake Lamb was originally called out at home plate when he attempted to score on Brandon Drury's base hit to center field, on a throw from center fielder Billy Hamilton to catcher Ramon Cabrera.
But the Diamondbacks challenged the tag play and umpires overturned the call on video review, ruling Cabrera dropped the ball for an error.
A.J. Pollock had one of the five singles in the first for Arizona, his first hit of the season after coming back from a fractured elbow. Pollock, Michael Bourn and Chris Owings had three hits each for Arizona.
Bailey was charged with three earned runs and five hits in his only inning.
The Reds pulled to 4-2 in the second on back-to-back solo home runs from Brandon Phillips and Scott Schebler. For Schebler, it was his third homer in two games.
Pollock's first two stolen bases of the season and Castillo's sacrifice fly gave the Diamondbacks a 5-2 lead in the third.
LEADOFF MAN
Phil Gosselin hit leadoff for Arizona on Sunday, giving star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt a day off. Gosselin had two hits and became the first Diamondbacks first baseman to start a game hitting leadoff since Conor Jackson on April 17, 2010.
BIRTHDAY BALLGAME
U.S. Sen. John McCain (R-Arizona) celebrated his 80th birthday at the game. He was shown on the Chase Field video board, which drew applause.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Reds: C Tucker Barnhart remained out of the lineup with right hand soreness, missing his third straight game.
Diamondbacks: INF Jean Segura was held out of the lineup with an upset stomach. ... Pollock played in his third straight game since his return from a fractured elbow, and Hale indicated he'll keep Pollock in the lineup as long as he feels good. Arizona has two days off this coming week.
UP NEXT
Reds: RHP Dan Straily (10-6) opens up a three-game series with the Los Angeles Angels Monday night. Opponents are hitting .214 against him this season, and he's 6-0 in eight starts since the All-Star break.
Diamondbacks: After a day off Monday, the Diamondbacks have ace Zack Greinke (11-4) set to pitch the opener of a two-game series against the Giants. Greinke is 8-1 in 12 career starts against San Francisco.
Comments