Bills add another linebacker, Humber; cut kicker Jordan Gay

The Buffalo Bills have signed free-agent linebacker Ramon Humber in their latest move to add veteran depth to an injury-depleted position.
The move was announced Wednesday, a day after Humber was cut by New England. To make room, the Bills cut kicker Jordan Gay, who spent the past two seasons serving as Buffalo's kickoff specialist.
At 5-foot-11 and 232 pounds, Humber has seven years of NFL experience during which he's established a niche playing special teams. Humber broke into the NFL with Indianapolis in 2009, and spent the previous five-plus seasons with the New Orleans Saints.
He was signed a day after Buffalo acquired linebacker Lerentee McCray in trade with Green Bay.
Minus Gay, veteran Dan Carpenter is expected to take over both the placekicking and kickoff duties this season.
