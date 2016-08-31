Sanchez leads Blue Jays past Orioles 5-3

Jose Bautista homered on the game's first pitch and Russell Martin went deep four batters later in support of Aaron Sanchez, leading the Blue Jays to a 5-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday night.
Toronto took two of the three games in the pivotal American League East series. The fading Orioles are four games behind the first-place Blue Jays and are tied with Detroit for the second wild card spot.
Sanchez (13-2) was recalled from Class-A Dunedin to make the start. He spent 10 days in the minors to limit his innings and he took advantage of the extra rest. Sanchez allowed an unearned run and five hits with two strikeouts over six innings and a season-high 112 pitches.
Michael Saunders hit his 23rd homer, a solo shot in the eighth that made it 5-1.
Orioles second baseman Jonathan Schoop had three hits, including a two-run homer in the ninth off Roberto Osuna, his 21st.
The game was delayed for about 15 minutes when home plate umpire Jerry Layne was hit in the mask on a pitch by Sanchez. Layne had to leave and was replaced by second base umpire Alan Porter.
After Bautista drilled Yovani Gallardo's first pitch over the wall in center field, Martin followed with a two-run shot. The Orioles pulled within 3-1 in the fifth when third baseman Josh Donaldson couldn't handle a sharp grounder by Manny Machado.
After allowing the two homers, Gallardo (4-7) settled down and retired the final 10 batters he faced. He allowed three runs and five hits with three strikeouts over six innings.
A double by Devon Travis off Mychal Givens in the seventh increased the lead to 4-1.
MOVES
Blue Jays: RHP Bo Schultz optioned to Buffalo to make room for Sanchez.
Orioles: OF Drew Stubbs was claimed off release waivers from Texas. To make room, Baltimore cut Kyle Lobstein just two hours after getting the left-handed pitcher in a trade with Pittsburgh. ... The Orioles acquired another outfielder, Michael Bourn, from the Diamondbacks for minor league outfielder Jason Heinrich.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Blue Jays: INF Darwin Barney was placed on the Family Medical Emergency List. Manager John Gibbons did not disclose further details. INF Ryan Goins was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo.
Orioles: RHP Darren O'Day (right shoulder rotator cuff strain) is "progressing well" but there is still no timetable for his return to the bullpen, manager Buck Showalter said.
UP NEXT
Blue Jays: Gibbons has not named a starter for the game Friday in Tampa Bay.
Orioles: Dylan Bundy (7-5. 3.71 ERA) pitches the series opener against the New York Yankees on Friday in another battle of playoff contenders. Bundy has struggled in three appearances against New York this season, going 0-1 with 9.39 ERA over three appearances (8 runs in 7 2/3 innings).
