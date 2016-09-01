Hayes scores 3 TDs, Central Michigan routs Presbyterian 49-3

Jahray Hayes ran for three touchdowns and Central Michigan rolled over Presbyterian 49-3 in the season opener for both teams on Thursday night.
On the second play from scrimmage, Devon Spalding broke off a 69-yard touchdown run and the rout was on. Spalding finished with 135 yards rushing on just 15 carries.
In the second quarter, Presbyterian punted from its own 7-yard line. A 26-yard return by Emmett Thomas set up a short field, and seven plays later Hayes punched it in from the 2 for a 14-0 lead.
Hayes added a 12-yard touchdown run and Cooper Rush hooked up with Corey Willis for a 46-yard scoring toss in the third quarter. In the fourth, Hayes scored his third TD on an 8-yard carry and Amari Coleman returned an interception 27 yards for a score. Jonathan Ward added a 45-yard touchdown run.
Presbyterian managed just 126 total yards and six first downs, while CMU amassed 492 yards — including 255 on the ground.
