Puyol's kick gives UConn a 24-21 win over Maine

Bobby Puyol hit a 37-yard field goal with 11 seconds left and UConn avoided a season-opening upset with a 24-21 win over Maine from the Football Championship Subdivision on Thursday night.
UConn defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi blocked a 47-yard field-goal attempt with 1:48 to play and UConn drove 50 yards 162 in nine plays for the winning score. Quarterback Bryant Shirreffs hit receiver Brian Lemelle with an 18-yard pass down the left sideline to set up the kick.
Shirreffs threw for 162 yards and ran for another 95. UConn tailback Ron Johnson added two rushing touchdowns for the Huskies.
Maine quarterback Dan Collins threw for 269 yards and two scores and receiver Jaleel Reed caught eight balls for 169 yards, including a 40-yard touchdown.
Black Bears cornerback Najee Goode Jr. forced a Shirreffs fumble and returned it 76 yards for a score that gave Maine a 21-14 fourth-quarter lead.
