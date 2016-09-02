Minnesota hangs on for 30-23 victory over Oregon State

5:17 Video: Jimmy Wallace and Bret McCormick preview Rock Hill-South Pointe Pause

0:50 Video: Lancaster football hosts Fort Mill Thursday at 6 pm

1:23 Panthers GM Dave Gettleman on the significance of the final preseason game

1:17 Dabo Swinney on Clemson - Auburn opener

3:34 Video: Hawgs of the Week from Week 1 high school football

0:55 Luke Kuechly gives boy a fifth birthday to remember

1:01 Video: Northwestern football coach David Pierce previews South Meck game

3:07 Preview: South Carolina opens 2016 season at Vanderbilt

2:51 RB Wayne Gallman says Clemson embraces role of being a target

1:32 Will Muschamp: Two Gamecocks QBs will play against Vanderbilt