Yasiel Puig returns to Dodgers after demotion to minors

Yasiel Puig is back with the Los Angeles Dodgers after a monthlong demotion to the minors.
The Cuban star is starting in right field against the San Diego Padres on Friday night after being called up earlier in the day from Triple-A Oklahoma City.
In 24 games with Oklahoma City, Puig was 29 for 81 (.358) with five home runs and 14 RBIs. He was optioned on Aug. 2 after hitting just .260 with seven homers and 34 RBIs in 81 games with Los Angeles.
A chastened Puig met with some of his teammates before batting practice. Manager Dave Roberts says the team informed Puig of their expectations for him during the final month of the regular season, which the Dodgers begin in first place in the NL West.
