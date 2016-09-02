Carrasco strikes out 11 as Indians beat Marlins 6-2

Carlos Carrasco struck out 11 while pitching scoreless ball into the eighth inning, and the Cleveland Indians defeated the Miami Marlins 6-2 on Friday night.
Carrasco (10-7) posted the 10th double-digit strikeout game of his career, three this season. The right-hander allowed six hits and walked one in 7 1/3 innings, leading first-place Cleveland to its fourth straight win.
Cleveland scored three times in the first and once in the second off Andrew Cashner (4-11). Abraham Almonte's two-run double pushed the lead to 6-0 in the fifth.
J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run homer off Jeff Manship in the eighth for Miami, which has lost six of seven.
Cashner, who is 0-4 in six starts since being acquired from San Diego on July 29, allowed six runs, six hits and six walks in five innings. He was scratched from his previous turn because of a blister on his finger.
Cleveland took advantage of Cashner's inability to find the strike zone in the first. The right-hander walked three in the inning, including Mike Napoli with the bases loaded.
Carlos Santana drew a leadoff walk. Jason Kipnis was ruled to have checked his swing on a 3-2 pitch, a call Marlins manager Don Mattingly disagreed with from the dugout. Francisco Lindor singled to load the bases — the only hit of the inning.
Napoli walked to force in a run. Jose Ramirez's fielder's choice and Lonnie Chisenhall's groundout added two runs. Cashner threw 35 pitches in the inning.
Santana had a sacrifice fly in the second. Almonte's double added two more for Cleveland, which led second-place Detroit by 4 1/2 games in the AL Central going into the night.
Carrasco has won three of his last four decisions.
Miami entered play three games out of the second wild-card spot in the NL. Realmuto was 3 for 4 and outfielder Destin Hood, making his major league debut, doubled in the fifth and singled in the seventh.
SOUNDS LIKE A PLAN
Veteran outfielder Coco Crisp, acquired from Oakland, joined the Indians before the game but wasn't in the lineup. Asked what he can do to help his new team, Crisp joked: "Stay out of the way."
Crisp has played on five postseason teams, a major reason why the Indians picked him up.
"It's a different monster playing in the playoffs, but it's the most exciting times of where you want to be," he said.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Marlins: CF Marcell Ozuna (sprained left wrist) sat out his second straight game after getting hurt Wednesday while making a diving catch against the Mets.
Indians: C Yan Gomes (separated right shoulder) began a rehab assignment at Double-A Akron. He's been on the disabled list since July 18.
UP NEXT
Marlins: RHP Jose Fernandez (13-7) has the second-most strikeouts in the majors with 219. He ranks fifth with a 2.79 ERA.
Indians: RHP Trevor Bauer (9-6), who has not pitched against Miami, is 6-2 with a 2.50 ERA in 13 career interleague starts.
Comments