Tony Schumacher wins NHRA Traxxas Nitro Shootout

Tony Schumacher won the Top Fuel portion of the NHRA Traxxas Nitro Shootout and Clay Millican raced to the qualifying lead Saturday in the Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway.
Schumacher, an eight-time season champion, had a 3.717-second pass at 328.86 mph to beat Leah Pritchett for his second career NHRA Traxxas Nitro Shootout victory. Schumacher, who won in Colorado and entered the specialty event as the No. 5 seed, claimed a $100,000 prize. He outlasted Brittany Force and Antron Brown before facing Pritchett.
"It takes the points and what we work on all year long and gets rid of that," Schumacher said. "It is just, 'Here is a pile of money and just go be a machine.' It makes it a lot on you. You come to the biggest race of the year, the Big Go, and have this thrown in the middle of it. It is fantastic.
"It is a magical place here in Indy. This is actually the 11th time (I've won an event here) two Shootouts and nine (event) wins. This is just something special and I'm sure glad it is here."
Millican set the Lucas Oil Raceway elapsed time record in Top Fuel with a 3.692 at 316.82
to take the qualifying lead.
Matt Hagan topped the Funny Car field, Vincent Nobile was No. 1 in Pro Stock, and Jerry Savoie topped the Pro Stock Motorcycle lineup in the regular-season finale.
Hagan used his Friday night performance of 3.858 at 330.80 in a Dodge Charger R/T to retain his qualifying lead
Nobile held on to his qualifying lead with the 6.582 at 209.79 he posted Friday night at the controls of his Chevy Camaro, and Savoie rode his Suzuki to a 6.841 at 195.19 to maintain his No. 1 position.
