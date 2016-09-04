Mississippi-Florida St Capsule

1:15 Video: Rock Hill Bearcats ready for big opportunity Saturday against rivals South Pointe Pause

1:09 Video: South Pointe wary of Rock Hill ahead of Saturday rivalry football game

7:21 Will Muschamp recaps 'gutsy' Gamecocks win over Vanderbilt

0:40 Lancaster coach Bobby Collins reacts to late Bruins win over Fort Mill

5:17 Video: Jimmy Wallace and Bret McCormick preview Rock Hill-South Pointe

0:50 Video: Lancaster football hosts Fort Mill Thursday at 6 pm

1:23 Panthers GM Dave Gettleman on the significance of the final preseason game

1:17 Dabo Swinney on Clemson - Auburn opener

3:34 Video: Hawgs of the Week from Week 1 high school football

0:55 Luke Kuechly gives boy a fifth birthday to remember