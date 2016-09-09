From Australia to UNC: Tom Sheldon’s long journey to become a college football punter

2:51 RB Wayne Gallman says Clemson embraces role of being a target Pause

3:51 Deshaun Watson embraces Heisman talk

0:44 Mackensie Alexander at Clemson Pro Day

2:17 VIDEO: Top RB Tavien Feaster discusses signing with Clemson

0:25 VIDEO: Why four-star OL John Simpson picked Clemson

1:35 City of York remembers victims, heroes of Sept. 11 at ceremony

2:10 Family member of woman killed in Rock Hill crash says suspect's apology 'a little late'

1:17 Accused hash oil dealer talks to York County judge

2:47 Gamecock football player married cheerleader, has family of USC athletes

1:28 Fort Mill mayor reminds students to 'remember sacrifices made' on Sept. 11