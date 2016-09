Carney, Hinton, defense end Deacs’ discontent against Duke

1:17 Dabo Swinney on Clemson - Auburn opener Pause

2:51 RB Wayne Gallman says Clemson embraces role of being a target

3:51 Deshaun Watson embraces Heisman talk

0:44 Mackensie Alexander at Clemson Pro Day

2:17 VIDEO: Top RB Tavien Feaster discusses signing with Clemson

0:25 VIDEO: Why four-star OL John Simpson picked Clemson

1:01 $5,000 'neat engineering feat' water bike makes debut on Lake Wylie

1:44 Making 9/11 personal for students who are too young to remember it

4:28 Lancaster-Chester 2016 Highlights.mp4

1:13 World War II veterans awarded 'beautiful piece of art' in Indian Land

1:35 City of York remembers victims, heroes of Sept. 11 at ceremony