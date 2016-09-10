UNC offense comes alive to swamp Illinois by 25

In some ways the circumstances surrounding North Carolina were similar to what they’d been a week ago: an opponent making a charge, cutting into a lead – a hostile stadium at its loudest, the momentum seeming to turn.
A week ago the Tar Heels had wilted amid the pressure. This time, early in the fourth quarter of their 48-23 victory at Illinois at Memorial Stadium, they thrived on it.
After the Illini cut UNC’s lead to 31-23 on the first play of the fourth quarter, the Tar Heels responded with a 6-play, 58-yard drive that ended with Elijah Hood’s 7-yard touchdown run.
All of sudden Memorial Stadium, so festive moments earlier, was quiet again. It was significantly emptier, too, after Hood put the game away with a 62-yard touchdown run later in the quarter.
Why UNC won
After an inauspicious beginning – UNC allowed a 65-yard touchdown run on the third offensive play – the Tar Heels’ defense mostly controlled Illinois. Meanwhile, UNC’s offense, in moments, provided glimmers of what it could be with quarterback Mitch Trubisky.
The Tar Heels’ defense allowed 80 yards on that first drive. It didn’t allow that many, combined, on Illinois’ next nine drives – seven of which ended in punts. Trubisky, making his second college start, completed 19 of his 24 attempts for 265 yards and two touchdowns.
What it means
It wasn’t quite the completely clean performance that UNC was hoping for after its mistake-filled defeat against Georgia in the season-opener. Nonetheless the Tar Heels left Memorial Stadium with a victory they desperately needed.
Given the expectations entering this season, UNC was never going to gain much from a win on Saturday. A defeat, though, could have been catastrophic for the team’s psyche. After a shaky start on Illinois’ opening drive, the Tar Heels outscored the Illini 48-16.
Key number
215. That’s how many yards the Tar Heels allowed after Illinois’ 80-yard touchdown drive on its first possession. At one point, seven consecutive Illinois possessions ended with a punt. The Illini scored two touchdowns after the one on its drive drive – and one of those scores came after a Tar Heels’ fumble gave Illinois a short field.
Key moment
After Illinois cut UNC’s lead to 31-23 early in the fourth quarter the game could have gone in one of two directions: The Tar Heels could have faltered on offense, or on special teams, giving Illinois a chance to further cut into the lead. Or UNC could have answered.
The Tar Heels provided their answer in the form of that 58-yard drive that ended in Hood’s first touchdown run. If that score damaged Illinois’ hopes, Hood’s next touchdown, which came on a 62-yard run with about 7½ minutes to play, completely ended them.
Key player
Trubisky didn’t play particularly well a week ago, during his first start. He missed throws. He played, coach Larry Fedora said, as if he was afraid to make mistakes.
The Trubisky of Saturday night, though, is the one Fedora expects to see. It was a strong, bounce-back performance, indeed, for Trubisky, who completed 19 of his 24 attempts for 265 yards and two touchdowns. He ran for two more touchdowns.
