Blue Devils must regroup, refocus

DURHAM Losing by 10 points at home, then facing a Big Ten team on the road doesn’t seem like an ideal situation.
But Duke coach David Cutcliffe says it could be just what his team needs to regroup, refocus.
The Blue Devils were beaten 24-14 Saturday by Wake Forest at Wallace Wade Stadium, leaving everyone in blue disappointed. Next up for Duke is a trip to Northwestern this week, followed by another road game at Notre Dame.
“I think the road sometimes is less distracting than a home game,” Cutcliffe said. “We opened up a year ago on the road (at Tulane) and I thought our team was really locked in. You’ve got a small travel group for the most part. You get on a charter jet, you go to a hotel, you’re pretty isolated. It might be good for us right now to refocus our minds, our thoughts.
“We’re going to be playing on the road two weeks in a row. If you’re going to be a winning football team you better learn to play well on the road and I’ve always embraced it. Hopefully our teams do.”
A year ago, the Blue Devils topped Tulane 37-7 in the season opener in New Orleans and later won road games at Army, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. The Virginia Tech game was a 45-43 thriller at Lane Stadium that took four overtimes and became a test of wills.
One of Duke’s tougher losses last season was at home to Northwestern in mid-September. Duke led 7-3 at the half, but the Wildcats opened the second half with a 98-yard kickoff return by Solomon Vault for a score and sealed a 19-10 victory with a late 55-yard touchdown run by Warren Long.
But that was a year ago. Northwestern was ranked 23rd entering the game, was 3-0 after it and went on to a 10-win season.
The Wildcats are 0-2 this season after suffering the unexpected — a 9-7 loss Saturday to Illinois State at home. The Redbirds, an FCS team, won on a walkoff 33-yard field goal to end the game.
Northwestern’s star running back, Justin Jackson, was limited to 39 yards rushing and injured in the third quarter.
"We just have to find ways to win," Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald told reporters after the game. "I'm not worried about the season right now. We have to find a way to make plays by coaching our guys better."
Those are the same words Cutcliffe used Saturday. Guys need to make more plays. The coaches need to coach better.
“We’ve got to correct some things. That’s my job, pure and simple,” Cutcliffe said.
The Blue Devils had 37 yards rushing Saturday against Wake Forest and Cutcliffe said the coaches would look at “formationally what we’re doing and why we’re doing things.” He said the Deacons “read our mail a little bit” — that is, were well-prepared defensively for Duke’s offensive schemes and reacted quickly to formations.
Running back Jela Duncan had nine carries for 25 yards and Shaun Wilson two carries for six yards.
“Some of our best players are in the backfield,” Cutcliffe said. “We’ve got to put them to work.”
Anthony Nash was a playmaker for Duke. The senior receiver caught eight balls for 112 yards, breaking off a career-best 56-yard completion that led to Duke’s second TD.
Nash, after talking about the mistakes against Wake Forest, began looking ahead to Northwestern.
“We have to just get our minds ready,” he said. “That’s why we can’t hang our heads on this game. We have to get ready.”
Ready for the road.
