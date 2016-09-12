UNC volleyball, men’s soccer topple No. 2 teams

Friday night was a big one for North Carolina athletics, as both the men’s soccer and volleyball teams toppled the No. 2 teams in the country. Here’s how that happened and more from this weekend’s action.
Field Hockey
Scoring hasn’t come easily for the North Carolina field hockey team so far this season. But the Tar Heels broke through in a big way this weekend. On Saturday, UNC topped No. 7 Wake Forest 4-1 in a battle of top-ten ACC rivals. Then on Sunday, visiting VCU fell 6-0 to the Tar Heels.
Just like all season, a plethora of Tar Heels scored. Nine different players scored UNC’s 10 goals this weekend.
Head coach Karen Shelton says that’s how it’ll be for the team; they’ll “piecemeal” wins together with a deep roster and no one go-to offensive threat. Junior Gab Major — with four goals on the season, including two against VCU — is the closest thing to that. But 11 other Tar Heels have scored for the team so far this season. That type of offense will be difficult to plan for as the season progresses.
Men’s Soccer
The No. 3 North Carolina men’s soccer team visited No. 2 Clemson in the first of many tough road contests this season. It took 87 minutes, but finally the Tar Heels broke through behind a goal from junior Zach Wright. Thanks to an earlier save by standout keeper James Pyle on a penalty kick, that goal proved enough for a 1-0 win for the Tar Heels.
The win was the first against a real marquee opponent for the Tar Heels, who have high hopes for a stacked roster. UNC will be tested severely the rest of the way, however. They play five more games against teams currently ranked in the top 25 of the NSCAA poll, including two on the road against No. 1 Notre Dame and No. 6 Syracuse.
Women’s Soccer
Following a scoreless draw against Duke, it seemed like the North Carolina women’s soccer team had been exposed. Though only one spot separated the two teams in the rankings, Duke completely controlled the game from start to finish. It seemed like the Tar Heels did a lot to silence any doubters with a 2-1 win over No. 9 UCLA in a road game Friday.
But on Sunday, the Tar Heels were blown out 3-0 by USC in only the fourth time since 1985 the team lost by multiple goals. The Tar Heels are relying on a lot of younger players to replace the scoring punch they lost after a rash of ACL injuries late last year, with predictably mixed results.
Volleyball
North Carolina’s volleyball team isn’t a stranger to big games — or winning big games for that matter. But in the biggest game of the season so far, and in the first win over a top-two team in program history, the Tar Heels won in five sets after falling behind 2-1 to knock off the Badgers. UNC leads the nation in blocks per set with 3.67, and the duo of redshirt freshman Sydnye Fields and former Badger Taylor Fricano combined for six and seven blocks respectively in the win.
But two top-five wins in two days was too much to ask from the young Tar Heels team. Playing No. 5 Minnesota, the Tar Heels lost the first two sets convincingly to the Gophers before rallying for a win in the third set. Minnesota ultimately pulled out a tough fourth set for the 3-1 win, but it’s still an impressive early season run for the Tar Heels.
Logan Ulrich: @loganulrich
