Emma Bozek, UNC field hockey celebrate a moment a long time coming

It had been a long time since the last goal Emma Bozek had scored.
During her years at North Carolina there had been many goals for Bozek, a fifth-year senior on the UNC field hockey team. But the last one, until recently, was against Syracuse in the 2014 Final Four — one of her team-leading 16 that year.
The Tar Heels lost that game. And Bozek wasn’t on the field a year later when UNC lost to Syracuse again in the national championship game. Surgery for a sequestered lung kept her on the sidelines as a volunteer coach, where she could only watch helplessly as her team fell short again in its pursuit of a title.
“I knew as soon as I went in to the hospital that I was coming back and playing,” Bozek said. “It was just a matter of when.”
So her first goal of the season against No. 7 Wake Forest in Saturday’s 4-1 win meant a little bit more. She scored on a penalty stroke early in the second half and immediately her teammates mobbed her with congratulations.
“She’s obviously very resilient, and you like that in any young woman to have the ability to go through some incredible hardship and to respond with determination and discipline and the gutsiness to fight her way back,” head coach Karen Shelton said. “I didn’t have any doubt that she’d make it back, just knowing her.”
Bozek also fired another shot on goal that resulted in a goal for teammate Catherine Hayden. While she hasn’t scored a goal from the field this season after scoring 16 in 2014, Shelton said today was only a sign of more great things to come from Bozek.
“She’s been playing so well, and bless her heart, nobody works harder,” Shelton said. “She’s going to get field goals too as the season goes on.”
Bozek was one of four different Tar Heels to score against Wake Forest. And so far this season, 10 different players have scored UNC’s 16 goals.
“That’s the way we’re going to be,” Shelton said. “We don’t have the one go-to scorer like we did last year with Nina (Notman, who scored 14 goals in 2015).
“I think this is going to be a team that piece-meals the games and the wins together.”
How much winning this team can do is the question. The Tar Heels have been in every Final Four since 2009, but only have one championship — a 3-2 win over Princeton in 2012 — to show for it.
This season, they’re right in the mix again, ranked as the best team in the nation to open the season. Bozek was a freshman on that 2012 team, and now she’ll return for a final season that’s also her first back from injury.
She can only hope it ends like her first.
Logan Ulrich: @loganulrich
