Duke opens ACC play at Virginia Tech on New Year’s Eve

It’s safe to say Duke has never opened its ACC basketball schedule on New Year’s Eve in Blacksburg, Va.
But, hey, it’s the new ACC. The ACC tournament will be held in Brooklyn, so what’s so strange about a New Year’s Eve game in Blacksburg?
That will happen this season as the Blue Devils go to Virginia Tech on Dec. 31. Not to worry: The game at Cassell Coliseum has a noon start. But by the time the calendar flips to 2017, one team will have a 1-0 conference start and the other will end the year pretty grumpy.
The ACC schedule was released Monday afternoon and the two biggest dates on the Blue Devils’ slate then announced: a home game against North Carolina on Feb. 9, then at Chapel Hill against the Tar Heels on March 4. Both are at 8 p.m., both on ESPN.
With that settled, on to the rest of the schedule, which could be interesting for the Blue Devils, who were 25-11 last season.
Duke faces Florida State and Louisville in back-to-back road games in January and will have two of ESPN’s Big Monday games – Jan. 23, hosting N.C. State, and then Jan. 30 at Notre Dame.
“The ACC is, more often than not, the best conference in the country and this year will be no different,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said in a statement. “To win this league, you have to be at your best each and every night. We view this schedule as an opportunity to do something special and as a way for our team to be battle-tested heading into postseason play.”
The Blue Devils have players who have been in a lot of those “battles” — Grayson Allen, Amile Jefferson, Matt Jones, Luke Kennard — and six who have not. Duke’s recruiting class could be the best in the country, but ACC games also could present some growing pains for Frank Jackson, Jayson Tatum, Harry Giles, Marques Bolden, Javin DeLaurier and Jack White.
And not just ACC games. Duke’s nonconference schedule includes a showdown with Kansas on Nov. 15 in New York, the ACC/Big Ten Challenge game against Michigan State and a trip to Las Vegas to face UNLV.
On the flip side, chances are Maine won’t be able to beat the Blue Devils when the Black Bears – 8-22 last season after losing their last nine games – come to Cameron Indoor Stadium on Dec. 3. Of interest: the Blue Devils also have a home game Nov. 23 against William & Mary, which spoiled N.C. State’s season-opener last November, winning 85-68.
After the ACC opener against Virginia Tech, Duke’s conference schedule has a run of eight games that are paired off: Georgia Tech and Boston College at home, at FSU and Louisville, Miami and N.C. State at home, at Wake Forest and Notre Dame.
Down the stretch, the Devils will play three of the final four on the road – at Syracuse, Miami and UNC. The home finale is Feb. 28 against Florida State.
Then it’s on to the ACC tournament. In Brooklyn.
Chip Alexander: 919-829-8945, @ice_chip
Duke
October
28 Virginia State (Exhibition), 7 p.m. ACC Network
November
4 Augustana (S.D.) (exhibition), 8 p.m. ACC Network
11 Marist (Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off), 7 p.m.
12 Grand Canyon (Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off), 7 p.m.
15 vs. Kansas (State Farm Champions Classic) at New York, 9:30 p.m. ESPN
19 vs. Penn State (Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off), at Uncasville, Conn., 12:30 p.m. ACC Network
20 vs. Cincinnati/Rhode Island (Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off), at Uncasville, Conn., 1/3:30 p.m. ESPN/ESPN2
23 William & Mary, 7 p.m. ESPNU
26 Appalachian State, 7 p.m. ACC Network
29 Michigan State (ACC / Big Ten Challenge), 9:30 p.m. ESPN
December
3 Maine, 5:30 p.m. ESPN2
6 vs. Florida (Jimmy V Classic), at New York, 9 p.m. ESPN
10 vs. UNLV, at Las Vegas, 5:15 p.m. ESPN
19 Tennessee State, 7 p.m. ESPN2
21 vs. Elon at Greensboro, 6 p.m. ESPN2
31 at Virginia Tech, noon ESPN2
January
4 Georgia Tech, 7 p.m. ESPN2
7 Boston College, 2 p.m. RSN
10 at Florida State, 8 p.m. ACC Network
14 at Louisville, noon ESPN/ESPN2
21 Miami, TBA, ESPN/ESPN2
23 N.C. State, 7 p.m. ESPN
28 at Wake Forest, 3 p.m. ACC Network
30 at Notre Dame, 7 p.m. ESPN
February
4 Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. CBS
9 North Carolina, 8 p.m. ESPN/ACC Network
11 Clemson, 1 p.m. ACC Network
15 at Virginia, 9 p.m. ESPN2
18 Wake Forest, 1 p.m. ACC Network
22 at Syracuse, 7 p.m. ESPN
25 at Miami, 4 p.m. CBS
28 Florida State, 7 p.m. ESPN2
March
4 at North Carolina, 8 p.m. ESPN
Comments