ACC

September 12, 2016 5:27 PM

2016-17 UNC basketball schedule released: Thoughts and reaction

By Andrew Carter

acarter@newsobserver.com

CHAPEL HILL

The ACC released its 2016-17 men’s basketball schedule on Monday, which meant that the league’s member schools soon did the same. For North Carolina, most of the highlights of the schedule were already known.

We knew about the season-opener in New Orleans at Tulane on Nov. 11. And about the Maui Invitational from Nov. 21-23. We knew about the trip to Indiana on Nov. 30 for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge and about the game against Kentucky in Las Vegas on Dec. 17.

The news on Monday is that now we know the order of the conference games. Some thoughts:

Another difficult closing stretch: Last season half of UNC’s final six regular-season games were against either Duke or Virginia. There was another game in there at N.C. State, which always offers a hostile environment when UNC visits. This season the final stretch of the regular season looks even more difficult.

Take a look at UNC’s final seven regular-season games: at Duke, at N.C. State, Virginia, Louisville, at Pittsburgh, at Virginia, Duke. Three of those five teams made the NCAA tournament last season, and the reason Louisville didn’t was because of its self-imposed postseason ban.

This year all five of those teams should be NCAA tournament worthy. Two games against Virginia, two against Duke, a trip at rebuilt N.C. State, led by potential No. 1 draft pick Dennis Smith … indeed, that’s a formidable challenge for UNC just before the start of the postseason.

Opportunity to start strong in conference play: ACC coaches like to say how every game is a challenge, how there are no off nights, how any team can beat any other team and on and on. And that’s true, to an extent – top to bottom there’s no more perilous a league.

Still, not all challenges are created equally. And for UNC, the advantage of a disadvantageous closing stretch is an easier beginning. At least it looks easier.

During the first half of its ACC schedule, UNC plays two games against teams that reached the NCAA tournament last season. During the second half of their conference schedule the Tar Heels play seven games against 2016 NCAA tournament teams. UNC has to take advantage of its softer schedule in January.

Only two on Big Monday: UNC has been a frequent member of ESPN’s Big Monday rotation since the ACC began playing Monday night conference games three years ago. UNC played three games on Big Monday in each of the past three seasons, though coach Roy Williams sometimes hinted at his displeasure.

It sounds like, finally, the ACC listened. UNC plays only two Monday night ACC games this season – against Syracuse on Jan. 16 and at Virginia on Feb. 27.

Playing games on Monday night creates some challenges within an already demanding schedule. For one, games on Monday night usually follow games on the preceding Saturday, which makes for a quick turnaround. Then there’s the lull in the schedule that comes after those Monday night games.

Last year Williams criticized the schedule and said its construction made it difficult for his team to develop a rhythm. There appears to be more of a flow this year, with 12 of UNC’s 18 ACC games on a Saturday or Wednesday (up from 10 last year). The Tar Heels also don’t play a Sunday ACC game.

More space between games against Duke: Barring a snowstorm that forces a postponement, the two regular-season games between UNC and Duke will have the most breathing room they’ve had since 2013. They’re scheduled to play 23 days apart, on Feb. 9 and March 4.

Seventeen days separated their meetings both last season and the one before that. During the 2013-14 season, UNC and Duke played games 16 days apart – though their first game was postponed eight days because of a snowstorm.

As of Monday, UNC’s season begins in 60 days.

68 Seconds of Dadgum Roy

"Dadgum" or "daggum"? No matter how you spell it, UNC coach Roy Williams possesses his own lexicon and perhaps should come with his own glossary. Call it Roynacular, Williams’ use of expressions and words like "dadgum," “Jiminy Christmas,” “blankety-blank

Editing by Jill Knight and Scott Sharpe newsobserver.com

Andrew Carter: 919-829-8944, acarter@newsobserver.com, @_andrewcarter

Schedule

November

4 UNC Pembroke (exhibition), 7:30 p.m. ACC Network Extra

11 at Tulane, 9 p.m., ESPNU

13 Chattanooga (Maui Invitational), 6 p.m. ESPNU

15 Long Beach State (Maui Invitational), RSN

18 at Hawaii (Maui Invitational) at Honolulu

21 at Chaminade (Maui Invitational) at Maui, 11:30 p.m. ESPN2

22 vs. Connecticut or Oklahoma State (Maui Invitational) at Maui, 3:30 or 10:30 p.m. ESPN2 or ESPN

23 vs. Georgetown, Oregon, Tennessee or Wisconsin (Maui Invitational) at Maui, Hawaii

30 at Indiana (ACC-Big Ten Challenge), 9 p.m. ESPN

December

4 Radford, RSN

7 Davidson, 9 p.m., ESPN2

11 Tennessee, 5 p.m., ESPN

17 vs. Kentucky (CBS Sports Classic), 5:45 p.m. CBS

21 Northern Iowa, 8 p.m., ESPN2

28 Monmouth, 7 p.m. ESPNU

31 at Georgia Tech, noon or 2 p.m. ACC Network

January

3 at Clemson, 7 p.m. ESPN2

7 N.C. State, 2 or 8 p.m. ESPN

11 at Wake Forest, 8 p.m. ESPN2

14 Florida State, 2 p.m. ESPN or ESPN2

16 Syracuse, 7 p.m. ESPN

21 at Boston College, noon, ACC Network

26 Virginia Tech, 8 p.m. ESPN

28 at Miami, 1 p.m. CBS

31 Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. ESPN2

February

4 Notre Dame, ESPN or ESPN2

9 at Duke, 8 p.m. ESPN/ACC Network

15 at N.C. State, 8 p.m. ACC Network

18 Virginia, ESPN or ESPN2

22 Louisville, 9 p.m. ESPN

25 at Pittsburgh, noon, ACC Network

27 at Virginia, 7 p.m. ESPN

March

4 Duke, 8 p.m. ESPN

Related content

ACC

Comments

Videos

Dabo Swinney on Clemson - Auburn opener

View more video

Sports Videos