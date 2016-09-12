2016-17 UNC basketball schedule released: Thoughts and reaction

The ACC released its 2016-17 men’s basketball schedule on Monday, which meant that the league’s member schools soon did the same. For North Carolina, most of the highlights of the schedule were already known.
We knew about the season-opener in New Orleans at Tulane on Nov. 11. And about the Maui Invitational from Nov. 21-23. We knew about the trip to Indiana on Nov. 30 for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge and about the game against Kentucky in Las Vegas on Dec. 17.
The news on Monday is that now we know the order of the conference games. Some thoughts:
Another difficult closing stretch: Last season half of UNC’s final six regular-season games were against either Duke or Virginia. There was another game in there at N.C. State, which always offers a hostile environment when UNC visits. This season the final stretch of the regular season looks even more difficult.
Take a look at UNC’s final seven regular-season games: at Duke, at N.C. State, Virginia, Louisville, at Pittsburgh, at Virginia, Duke. Three of those five teams made the NCAA tournament last season, and the reason Louisville didn’t was because of its self-imposed postseason ban.
This year all five of those teams should be NCAA tournament worthy. Two games against Virginia, two against Duke, a trip at rebuilt N.C. State, led by potential No. 1 draft pick Dennis Smith … indeed, that’s a formidable challenge for UNC just before the start of the postseason.
Opportunity to start strong in conference play: ACC coaches like to say how every game is a challenge, how there are no off nights, how any team can beat any other team and on and on. And that’s true, to an extent – top to bottom there’s no more perilous a league.
Still, not all challenges are created equally. And for UNC, the advantage of a disadvantageous closing stretch is an easier beginning. At least it looks easier.
During the first half of its ACC schedule, UNC plays two games against teams that reached the NCAA tournament last season. During the second half of their conference schedule the Tar Heels play seven games against 2016 NCAA tournament teams. UNC has to take advantage of its softer schedule in January.
Only two on Big Monday: UNC has been a frequent member of ESPN’s Big Monday rotation since the ACC began playing Monday night conference games three years ago. UNC played three games on Big Monday in each of the past three seasons, though coach Roy Williams sometimes hinted at his displeasure.
It sounds like, finally, the ACC listened. UNC plays only two Monday night ACC games this season – against Syracuse on Jan. 16 and at Virginia on Feb. 27.
Playing games on Monday night creates some challenges within an already demanding schedule. For one, games on Monday night usually follow games on the preceding Saturday, which makes for a quick turnaround. Then there’s the lull in the schedule that comes after those Monday night games.
Last year Williams criticized the schedule and said its construction made it difficult for his team to develop a rhythm. There appears to be more of a flow this year, with 12 of UNC’s 18 ACC games on a Saturday or Wednesday (up from 10 last year). The Tar Heels also don’t play a Sunday ACC game.
More space between games against Duke: Barring a snowstorm that forces a postponement, the two regular-season games between UNC and Duke will have the most breathing room they’ve had since 2013. They’re scheduled to play 23 days apart, on Feb. 9 and March 4.
Seventeen days separated their meetings both last season and the one before that. During the 2013-14 season, UNC and Duke played games 16 days apart – though their first game was postponed eight days because of a snowstorm.
As of Monday, UNC’s season begins in 60 days.
Schedule
November
4 UNC Pembroke (exhibition), 7:30 p.m. ACC Network Extra
11 at Tulane, 9 p.m., ESPNU
13 Chattanooga (Maui Invitational), 6 p.m. ESPNU
15 Long Beach State (Maui Invitational), RSN
18 at Hawaii (Maui Invitational) at Honolulu
21 at Chaminade (Maui Invitational) at Maui, 11:30 p.m. ESPN2
22 vs. Connecticut or Oklahoma State (Maui Invitational) at Maui, 3:30 or 10:30 p.m. ESPN2 or ESPN
23 vs. Georgetown, Oregon, Tennessee or Wisconsin (Maui Invitational) at Maui, Hawaii
30 at Indiana (ACC-Big Ten Challenge), 9 p.m. ESPN
December
4 Radford, RSN
7 Davidson, 9 p.m., ESPN2
11 Tennessee, 5 p.m., ESPN
17 vs. Kentucky (CBS Sports Classic), 5:45 p.m. CBS
21 Northern Iowa, 8 p.m., ESPN2
28 Monmouth, 7 p.m. ESPNU
31 at Georgia Tech, noon or 2 p.m. ACC Network
January
3 at Clemson, 7 p.m. ESPN2
7 N.C. State, 2 or 8 p.m. ESPN
11 at Wake Forest, 8 p.m. ESPN2
14 Florida State, 2 p.m. ESPN or ESPN2
16 Syracuse, 7 p.m. ESPN
21 at Boston College, noon, ACC Network
26 Virginia Tech, 8 p.m. ESPN
28 at Miami, 1 p.m. CBS
31 Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. ESPN2
February
4 Notre Dame, ESPN or ESPN2
9 at Duke, 8 p.m. ESPN/ACC Network
15 at N.C. State, 8 p.m. ACC Network
18 Virginia, ESPN or ESPN2
22 Louisville, 9 p.m. ESPN
25 at Pittsburgh, noon, ACC Network
27 at Virginia, 7 p.m. ESPN
March
4 Duke, 8 p.m. ESPN
