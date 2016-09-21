Duke, UNC to play in Phil Knight event in 2017

Duke and North Carolina will participate in PK80 – Phil Knight Invitational, a 16-team men’s tournament in November 2017 honoring Nike co-founder in advance of his 80th birthday.
Set for Thanksgiving week in Portland, Ore., PK80 will be played Thursday, Nov. 23; Friday, Nov. 24, and Sunday, Nov. 26 in Moda Center and Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
In addition to Duke and UNC, others in the field include: Arkansas, Butler, Connecticut, Florida, Georgetown, Gonzaga, Michigan State, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Portland, Portland State, Stanford and Texas.
Two eight-team events – consisting of three games per team – will run simultaneously in the two buildings with the crowning of two bracket champions.
“Phil Knight has been a visionary and innovator for a long time,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said in a statement. “PK80 is a unique way we can honor him and the contributions he has made not just to the game of basketball, but to all of sport.”
Knight was a 2012 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee.
Comments