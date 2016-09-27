Blue Devils keep celebration brief

9:52 Dabo Swinney previews SC State, says: 'I'm very happy we're 2-0' Pause

1:17 Dabo Swinney on Clemson - Auburn opener

2:51 RB Wayne Gallman says Clemson embraces role of being a target

3:51 Deshaun Watson embraces Heisman talk

0:44 Mackensie Alexander at Clemson Pro Day

2:17 VIDEO: Top RB Tavien Feaster discusses signing with Clemson

0:25 VIDEO: Why four-star OL John Simpson picked Clemson

1:18 Video: Lewisville coach Will Mitchell discusses two big games looming for the Lions

1:52 Rock Hill twins honored for helping mother deliver baby sister

3:42 Video: Nation Ford-Indian Land highlights