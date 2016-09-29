ACC

Duke’s Bere, Duncan injured

From staff reports

Duke announced Thursday redshirt sophomore linebacker Tinashe Bere would miss the remainder of the 2016 season after undergoing surgery on Wednesday to repair a torn lateral meniscus in his right knee.

The Blue Devils also said senior running back Jela Duncan would miss the Virginia game on Saturday after suffering a leg injury in the 38-35 win at Notre Dame last week. Duncan rushed for a career-high 121 yards and a touchdown against the Irish.

Bene, also injured in the Notre Dame game, had 13 total tackles through four games this season, including a season-high five at Notre Dame.

Bere was an honorable mention Freshman All-America pick and Academic All-ACC choice last season after posting 58 tackles including 4.5 stops for lost yardage.

