September 30, 2016 1:47 PM

UNC, NCAA will have procedural hearing on Oct. 28

From staff reports

The University of North Carolina will have a procedural hearing with the NCAA Committee of Infractions on Oct. 28.

The hearing will focus on UNC’s response to its amended Notice of Allegations it received from the NCAA amid an investigation into the university’s scheme of fake African Studies courses that required little to no work. The hearing will not focus on “the merits or whether violations occurred,” according to an NCAA document released on Friday.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more.

