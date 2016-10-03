Duke’s Giles has knee surgery; could miss 6 weeks

Duke freshman Harry Giles underwent a successful left knee arthroscopy on Monday, the school announced.
The procedure was performed by Dr. Claude T. Moorman, head team physician, at Duke University Medical Center.
“We’re very pleased with the outcome of today’s procedure,” Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski said in a statement. “This is the right step for Harry at the moment as it will help him be 100 percent going forward. Harry has done a tremendous job in rehabilitation over the last year and I’m sure he’ll continue to do the same after this procedure.”
The recovery time for the procedure typically is about six weeks.
Comments