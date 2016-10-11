Photo Gallery: North Carolina Basketball Media Day |10.11.16

North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) talks with his teammates as they gather for a team photograph during the Tar Heels’ “Media Day” on Tuesday, October 11, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Nate Britt (0) does an interview during the Tar Heels’ “Media Day” on Tuesday, October 11, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina head coach Roy Williams smiles as he takes a seat for a team photograph during the Tar Heels’ “Media Day” on Tuesday, October 11, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) adjust his uniform as he gathers with his teammates for a team photograph during the Tar Heels’ “Media Day” on Tuesday, October 11, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina head coach Roy Williams talks with Senior Associate Athletic Director Clint Gwaltney prior to the Tar Heels’ practice on Tuesday, October 11, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina head coach Roy Williams watches his players during practice on Tuesday, October 11, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina freshman Shea Rush (11) shoots during the Tar Heels’ practice on Tuesday, October 11, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) takes a shot over teammate Stilman White (30) during practice on Tuesday, October 11, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina senior manager Chase Bengel cleans the court of perspiration during the Tar Heels practice on Tuesday, October 11, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) stretches during practice on Tuesday, October 11, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) talks with Luke Maye (32) during stretching exercises at practice on Tuesday, October 11, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina head coach Roy Williams watches his players stretch during practice on Tuesday, October 11, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina head coach Roy Williams walks across the court during practice on Tuesday, October 11, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina head coach Roy Williams laughs with assistant coach Hubert Davis during practice on Tuesday, October 11, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina freshman Toby Bradley (5) works on his shooting form during practice on Tuesday, October 11, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina assistant coach Hubert Davis checks freshman Toby Bradley’s shooting form during practice on Tuesday, October 11, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina freshman Toby Bradley (5) works on his shooting form during practice on Tuesday, October 11, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina head coach Roy Williams watches his team during practice on Tuesday, October 11, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) works on his shot under the watchful eye of assistant coach Steve Robinson during practice on Tuesday, October 11, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) works on his shooting during practice on Tuesday, October 11, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina head coach Roy Williams works with his players during practice on Tuesday, October 11, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
