Photo Gallery: Late Night With Roy Williams | 10.14.16

North Carolina freshman Seventh Woods (21) puts up a shot during the scrimmage portion of during Late Night With Roy Williams on Friday, October 14, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Sylvia Hatchell joins her team on the court during Late Night With Roy Williams on Friday, October 14, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Alyssa Okoene (21) blocks a shot by Naomi Van Nes (34) during Late Night With Roy Williams on Friday, October 14, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks enters the court during Late Night With Roy Williams on Friday, October 14, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks joins his teammates during player introductions at Late Night With Roy Williams on Friday, October 14, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams waves to fans during Late Night With Roy Williams on Friday, October 14, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks dunks during the skills competition at Late Night With Roy Williams on Friday, October 14, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry launches a three point shot during a skills competition during Late Night With Roy Williams on Friday, October 14, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry celebrates after winning a skills competition at Late Night With Roy Williams on Friday, October 14, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks adjusts his wig prior to a dance during Late Night With Roy Williams on Friday, October 14, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams and Isaiah Hicks, left, dance with members of the UNC Dace Team during Late Night With Roy Williams on Friday, October 14, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry is surrounded by his teammates during a dance competition at Late Night With Roy Williams on Friday, October 14, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson dances with Justin Jackson during Late Night With Roy Williams on Friday, October 14, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson, right, dances with teammate Justin Jackson during Late Night With Roy Williams on Friday, October 14, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson, Kennedy Meeks, Nate Britt and Theo Pinson dance during Late Night With Roy Williams on Friday, October 14, 2016 at the Smith Center i
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson competes against teammate Joel Berry during a dance competition at Late Night With Roy Williams on Friday, October 14, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Nate Britt (0) and Luke Maye (32) double up on defense on Shea Rush (11) during Late Night With Roy Williams on Friday, October 14, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams drives to the basket during the scrimmage portion of Late Night With Roy Williams on Friday, October 14, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry runs the offense during the Tar Heels scrimmage at Late Night With Roy Williams on Friday, October 14, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams and his players wave to fans at the conclusion of Late Night With Roy Williams on Friday, October 14, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
