Photo Gallery: North Carolina 20, Miami 13 | 10.15.16

North Carolina defensive tackle Nazair Jones (90) fires up his teammates with a chant during their warm up prior to the Tar Heels’ game against Miami on Saturday, October 15, 2016 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Larry Fedora waits to lead his team on to the field for their game against Miami on Saturday, October 15, 2016 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina kicker Nick Weiler (24) gets a pat on the back from teammate Joey Mangily (14) after booting a 42 yard field goal in the first quarter against Miami on Saturday, October 15, 2016 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s T.J. Logan (8) breaks away from Miami’s Jaquan Johnson (4) in the first quarter on Saturday, October 15, 2016 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s T.J. Logan (8) picks up 30 yards before being stopped by Miami’s Rayshawn Jenkins (26) and Corn Elder (29) in the first quarter on Saturday, October 15, 2016 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina receiver Bug Howard (84) looks for running room on a 40 yard pass play from quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) in the first quarter against Miami on Saturday, October 15, 2016 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Larry Fedora studies his notes during the first half against Miami on Saturday, October 15, 2016 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Larry Fedora congratulates his players after scoring in the first quarter on Saturday, October 15, 2016 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Andre Smith (10) and M.J. Stewart (6) break up a pass intended for Miami’s David Njoku (86) in the first quarter on Saturday, October 15, 2016 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) picks up eight yards in the first quarter against Miami on Saturday, October 15, 2016 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Ryan Switzer takes a hit and a three yard loss from Miami’s Corn Elder (29) in the second quarter on Saturday, October 15, 2016 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina defensive tackle Nazair Jones (90) pressures Miami quarterback Brad Kaaya (15) in the first quarter on Saturday, October 15, 2016 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) rolls out and passes to Ryan Switzer for a one yard touchdown in the second quarter against Miami on Saturday, October 15, 2016 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Ryan Switzer falls into the end zone after a one yard pass from quarterback Mitch Trubisky in the second quarter against Miami on Saturday, October 15, 2016 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) celebrates with Ryan Switzer (3) after connecting with Switzer for a one yard touchdown pass in the second quarter against Miami to give the Tar Heels’ a 20-3 lead.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina Elijah Hood (34) breaks open for a 20 yard gain in front of Miami’s Jaquan Johnson (4) and Rayshawn Jenkins (26) during the third quarter on Saturday, October 15, 2016 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina receiver Bug Howard (84) picks up 19 yards after a pass completion from quarterback Mitch Trubisky in the third quarter before being stopped by Miami’s Rayshawn Jenkins (26) on Saturday, October 15, 2016 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Howard had 10 catches for 156 yards in the Tar Heels’ victory.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Larry Fedora directs his team during the third quarter against Miami on Saturday, October 15, 2016 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) throws on the run against Miami in the third quarter on Saturday, October 15, 2016 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Miami coach Mark Richt watches his team during the third quarter against North Carolina on Saturday, October 15, 2016 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina receiver Bug Howard (84) picks up 27 yards after a pass completion from quarterback Mitch Trubisky in the third quarter on Saturday, October 15, 2016 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) is stopped by Miami’s Corn Elder (26) for no gain in the third quarter on Saturday, October 15, 2016 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) over throws receiver Carl Tucker (86) in the third quarter on Saturday, October 15, 2016 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
The Miami defense stops North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) on fourth and goal from the one yard line on the first play of the fourth quarter on Saturday, October 15, 2016 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky gets protection in the pocket from center Tommy Hatton (52) in the fourth quarter against Miami. Trubisky was 33-46 for 299 yards and two touchdown in the Tar Heels’ victory.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Ryan Switzer makes a diving catch from quarterback Mitch Trubisky for a six yard gain in the fourth quarter against Miami on Saturday, October 15, 2016 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Ryan Switzer became Carolina’s all-time leading receiver with 206 career catches on this play.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina receiver Thomas Jackson (48) is stopped by Miami’s Rayshawn Jenkins (26) after a six yard pass completion from quarterback Mitch Trubisky for a first down in the fourth quarter on Saturday, October 15, 2016 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina receiver Thomas Jackson (48) is stopped by Miami’s Rayshawn Jenkins (26) after a six yard pass completion from quarterback Mitch Trubisky for a first down in the fourth quarter on Saturday, October 15, 2016 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina defensive tackle Jeremiah Clarke (49) recovers a Miami fumble to secure the Tar Heels’ 20-13 victory over Miami on Saturday, October 15, 2016 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina defensive tackle Jeremiah Clarke (49) watches the final minute of play from them bench with teammate Cole Holcomb. Clarke recovered a Miami fumble to secure the Tar Heels’ 20-13 victory over Miami on Saturday, October 15, 2016 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina defensive tackle Nazair Jones (90) embraces teammate safety Donnie Miles (15) as they begin to celebrate the Tar Heels’ 20-13 victory over Miami on Saturday, October 15, 2016 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina defesive tackle Jeremiah Clarke (49) and his teammates leave the field following the Tar Heels’ 20-13 victory over Miami on Saturday, October 15, 2016 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Clarke recovered a Miami fumble in the final minutes of play to secure their victory.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina defesive tackle Jeremiah Clarke (49) celebrates with fans following the Tar Heels’ 20-13 victory over Miami on Saturday, October 15, 2016 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Clarke recovered a Miami fumble in the final minutes of play to secure their victory.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina receiver Bug Howard (84) celebrates with fans following the Tar Heels’ 20-13 victory over Miami on Saturday, October 15, 2016 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Howard had 10 catches for 156 yards in the Tar Heels’ victory.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s T.J. Logan reaches out to fans as he leaves the field following the Tar Heels’ 20-13 victory over Miami on Saturday, October 15, 2016 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com