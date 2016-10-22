Photo Gallery: North Carolina 35, Virginia 14 |10.22.16

North Carolina receiver Bug Howard (13) picks up 12 yards after a pass completion from quarterback Mitch Trubisky in the third quarter before being stopped by Virginia’s Bryce Halls (34) on Saturday, October 22, 2016 at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Joey Mangili (14) holds the North Carolina flag as he waits to enter Scott Stadium for the Tar Heels’ game against Virginia on Saturday, October 22, 2016 in Charlottesville, Va.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Larry Fedora and his team wait to enter Scott Stadium for their game against Virginia on Saturday, October 22, 2016 at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
The Tar Heels enter Scott Stadium for their game against Virginia on Saturday, October 22, 2016 in Charlottesville, Va.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Ryan Switzer picks up ten yards on a pass completion from quarterback Mitch Trubisky in the first quarter against Virginia on Saturday, October 22, 2016 at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s T.J. Logan (8) rushes ahead of Virginia’s Juan Thornhill (21) in the first quarter on Saturday, October 22, 2016 at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Larry Fedora yells at his players during the first half against Virginia on Saturday, October 22, 2016 at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina Elijah Hood (34) hurdles for 15 yards ahead of Virginia’s Quin Blanding (3) in the first quarter against Virginia on Saturday, October 22, 2016 at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Larry Fedora questions a call by the officials during the first half against Virginia on Saturday, October 22, 2016 at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina wide receiver Mack Hollins walks to the field to talk with teammates during the Tar Heels game against Virginia on Saturday, October 22, 2016 at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va. Hollins had season ending shoulder surgery earlier in the week.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Elijah Hood (34)...
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
...scores on a four yard run in the first quarter to give the Tar Heels a 7-0 lead over Virginia on Saturday, October 22, 2016 at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Williams Sweet (51) celebrates with Elijah Hood (34) after his touchdown run in the first quarter against Virginia on Saturday, October 22, 2016 at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina linebacker Cole Holcomb (36) stops Virginia’s Albert Reid (2) in the second quarter on Saturday, October 22, 2016 at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina kicker Nick Weiler (24) lines up an extra point attempt following a touchdown in the second quarter against Virginia on Saturday, October 22, 2016 at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky gets protection in the pocket from teammates William Sweet (51) and Lucas Crowley (68) in the second quarter on Saturday, October 22, 2016 at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s North Carolina Elijah Hood (34) breaks away from Virginia’s Donte Wilkins (1) on a nine yard run in the third quarter on Saturday, October 22, 2016 at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va. Hood lead North Carolina with 107 yards rushing and a touchdown in their 35-14 victory.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Virginia’s Juan Thornhill (21), Chris Peace (13) and Kelvin Rainey (38) work to stop North Carolina’s Elijah Hood after a nine yard gain in the third quarter on Saturday, October 22, 2016 at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va. Hood lead North Carolina with 107 yards rushing and a touchdown in their 35-14 victory.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s North Carolina's Elijah Hood (34) breaks open for a six yard run in the third quarter in front of the Virginia bench on Saturday, October 22, 2016 at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky talks with Bug Howard (13) and Austin Proehl (7) during a time out in the third quarter on Saturday, October 22, 2016 at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina receiver Thomas Jackson (48) celebrates with teammate Ryan Switzer (3) after a 10 yard pass from quarterback Mitch Trubisky for a touchdown in the third quarter against Virginia on Saturday, October 22, 2016 at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Jeremiah Clarke (49) and Mikey Bart (45) celebrate after Bart recovered a Virginia fumble in the third quarter on Saturday, October 22, 2016 at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s T.J. Logan breaks away from Virginia’s Matt Terrell (54) on an 11 yard run in the fourth quarter on Saturday, October 22, 2016 at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Austin Proehl (7) pulls in a pass from quarterback Mitch Trubisky for 14 yards ahead of Virginia’s Juan Thornhill (21) in the third quarter on Saturday, October 22, 2016 at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Injured wide receiver Mack Hollins talks with receivers Austin Proehl (7), Ryan Switzer (3) and Bug Howard (13) on Saturday, October 22, 2016 at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va. Howard is wearing (13) which was Mack Hollins’ number until a season ending injury last week.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina defensive tackle Nazair Jones (90) drops Virginia’s Albert Reid (2) for a loss in the fourth quarter on Saturday, October 22, 2016 at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Virginia’s Landan Word (98) tries to stop North Carolina’s T.J. Logan in the fourth quarter on Saturday, October 22, 2016 at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Austin Proehl (7) celebrates his 46 yard touchdown on a pass from quarterback Mitch Trubisky in the fourth quarter on Saturday, October 22, 2016 at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Fans stand in the last rays of sunshine on the top leavel of Scott Stadium during the Virginia vs. North Carolina game on Saturday, October 22, 2016 in Charlottesville, Va.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina safety Dominquie Green (26) ......
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
.....breaks up a pass intended Virginia’s Keeon Johnson (8) in the fourth quarter on Saturday, October 22, 2016 at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall congratulates North Carolina coach Larry Fedora following the Tar Heels’ 35-14 win on Saturday, October 22, 2016 at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina defensive tackle Nazair Jones (90) celebrates the Tar Heels’ 35-14 victory over Virginia with teammates on Saturday, October 22, 2016 at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina receiver Bug Howard (13) leaves the field with teammate Mack Hollins following the Tar Heels 35-14 victory over Virginia on Saturday, October 22, 2016 at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va. Howard is wearing (13) which was Mack Hollins’ number until a season ending injury.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina Malik Carney (53) celebrates the Tar Heels’ victory over Virginia on Saturday, October 22, 2016 at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Injured wide receiver Mack Hollins points to Bug Howard’s jersey (13) following the Tar Heels victory on Saturday, October 22, 2016 at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va. Howard is wearing (13) which was Mack Hollins’ number until a season ending injury.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina defensive tackle Nazair Jones (90) celebrates the Tar Heels’ 35-14 victory over Virginia with fans on Saturday, October 22, 2016 at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina defensive tackle Nazair Jones (90) acknowledges fans as he leaves the field following the Tar Heels’ 35-14 victory over Virginia on Saturday, October 22, 2016 at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) celebrates the Tar Heels’ 35-14 victory over Virginia with fans on Saturday, October 22, 2016 at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va. Trubisky completed 24 of 31 passes for 310 yards and three touchdowns.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com