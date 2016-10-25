NCAA responds to UNC on amended Notice of Allegations

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is in the midst of an NCAA investigation into a system of fake classes taken by thousands of students, roughly half of them athletes, that spanned three decades. As the university awaits its punishment, the News and Observer explains how the 'public ivy' got here.
McClatchy Video and The News & Observer
Kenneth Wainstein, a partner with Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP, holds up a report detailing accounts of academic fraud in association with the athletic department at UNC during a press conference on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2014, in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Comments